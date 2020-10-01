City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
minimum wage ontario

Here's what you need to know about Ontario's new minimum wage increase

City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A 0.25 cent increase to the minimum wage in Ontario has come into effect Oct. 1 bringing the new rate to $14.25.

The minimum wage in the province last increased in 2018 from $11.60 to $14 and is tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index for 2020. 

The CPI represents changes in prices as experienced by consumers. The price change is measured by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services.

The minimum wage rates will be adjusted annually based prior to Oct. 1 and based on the CPI.

The increase has elicited public reactions lamenting the small change.

In 2013, a Toronto family with 2 working parents and 2 children needed to make $18.52 each/hour to earn a living wage.

That was 7 years ago. The minimum wage in Ontario just went up to $14.25 from $14.00. #onpoli #minimumwage

According to the Employment Act, most employees are eligible for minimum wage, whether they are full-time, part-time, casual employees, or are paid an hourly rate, commission, piece rate, flat rate or salary. 

Specialized and student wages have also gone up including wages for liquor servers, hunting guides and homeworkers.

Below is a breakdown of the wage increases:

  • General minimum wage - $14 increased by 0.25 to $14.25
  • Student minimum wage - $13.15 increased by 0.25 to $13.40
  • Liquor servers minimum wage - $12.20 increased by 0.25 to $12.45
  • Hunting, fishing and wilderness guides minimum wage - $70 rate increased by $1.30 to $71.30 for working under five hours a day. $140 rate increased by $2.60 to $142.60 for working more than five hours a day
  • Homeworkers wage - $15.40 increased by 0.30 to $15.70

The minimum wage in Canada is still only $12.15 per hour. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford says the toughest days are still ahead now that we've entered a second wave

Ontario announces new pandemic pay raise for personal support workers

Toronto police just issued more than 10,000 traffic tickets in less than a month

Here's what you need to know about Ontario's new minimum wage increase

Dozens of waterspouts spotted in Ontario this week

Dozens of criminal charges laid in massive Toronto street racing bust

People in Toronto are now waiting way longer for COVID-19 test results

Toronto tenants and advocates occupy rental office to prevent families from being evicted