Here's what you need to know about Ontario's new minimum wage increase
A 0.25 cent increase to the minimum wage in Ontario has come into effect Oct. 1 bringing the new rate to $14.25.
The minimum wage in the province last increased in 2018 from $11.60 to $14 and is tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index for 2020.
The CPI represents changes in prices as experienced by consumers. The price change is measured by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services.
The minimum wage rates will be adjusted annually based prior to Oct. 1 and based on the CPI.
The increase has elicited public reactions lamenting the small change.
In 2013, a Toronto family with 2 working parents and 2 children needed to make $18.52 each/hour to earn a living wage.
That was 7 years ago. The minimum wage in Ontario just went up to $14.25 from $14.00. #onpoli #minimumwage
— T🍊ri (@RodneyTori) October 1, 2020
One person tweeted that the change will enable future inflation.
Ontario’s minimum wage is going up from $14 to $14.25 an hour. I guess Ontario will experience, according to the comments section and Twitter, runaway inflation just like Weimar Germany.— Brandon Tozzo (@BrandonTozzo) October 1, 2020
See you when we burn currency for warmth.
According to the Employment Act, most employees are eligible for minimum wage, whether they are full-time, part-time, casual employees, or are paid an hourly rate, commission, piece rate, flat rate or salary.
Specialized and student wages have also gone up including wages for liquor servers, hunting guides and homeworkers.
Below is a breakdown of the wage increases:
The minimum wage in Canada is still only $12.15 per hour.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments