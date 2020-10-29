5 new office space options in Toronto for when you're tired of working from home

New office and coworking spaces in Toronto are open to anyone trying to work from somewhere that isn't home. Yes, these flexible spaces offer free coffee, but more importantly, they also come equipped with a bunch of social distancing measures so you can work with peace of mind.

Here are some new office space options if you're tired of working from home.

This shareable space in the old Shinola at Queen and Ossington just opened in August. It's pay-by-the-hour (or by the day) to use their partitioned workstations and meeting rooms. Perks are that it's elevator-free, with rates starting at $10 per hour.

The Workplace chain now has eight locations, including this recent addition across from Berczy Park. This fully-equipped space comes with underground paid parking, 24-hour building security, meeting rooms, and window views of Lake Ontario.

Joining Eureka's Eastern Avenue location is a new space at Queen and Bathurst. Just like the original Eureka, the new iteration is an ideal WFH alternative for people in the creative and tech industries.

The Art Shoppe Lofts by Yonge and Eglinton have gotten some pretty sweet upgrades. Aside from a new Farm Boy store, the condo is now home to a new Staples midtown location, which comes with amenities like hot desks, private offices and event spaces.

The name of Spaces' new location, The Permanent, might bring you some solace in these transient times. Opening this November, this outpost inside the heritage building at 320 Bay St. comes decked out with meeting rooms, plus it's connected to The PATH.