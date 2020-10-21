Toronto residents worried that earth movement could delay Eglinton LRT construction

Metrolinx is currently investigating what they described as a "significant movement of the earth" near the exit portal at Brentcliffe for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Senior manager of media and spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told blogTO that they were made aware of the movement in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood, where a transit project is being constructed, on Tuesday afternoon.

"Crosslinx engineers are on site and working to stabilize the area and then continue building the supporting wall. Eglinton is being widened at that point to accommodate the LRT portal," Aikins said.

While Eglinton Avenue was not closed and remains opens this morning, Aikins went on to say that the area is currently roped off.

"The area is roped off for safety and residents' fences and properties appear undamaged but we are still investigating," she said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Trees in the area had recently been removed in order to make space for a retaining wall, however it's unclear whether this caused the earth movement.

"Safety is critical to everything we do and we are confident Crosslinx is taking the issue seriously."

Earlier this month, the opening of parts of the transit line was delayed from Sept. 2021 to "well into 2022." Crosslinx Transit Solutions also made the move to sue the province of Ontario and Crown transit agency Metrolinx.

In the company's application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, it blames the provincial government for $134 million in unanticipated costs related to the pandemic.

They say that the province's "refusal to declare COVID-19 an emergency and recognize the significant impacts the global pandemic is having on Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction," is a breach of contract.

Aikins said there is nothing that indicates that this latest incident would cause further delays.

