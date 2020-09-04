People in Toronto are fighting excessive condo developments and lack of public spaces

It's no secret that Toronto has lost many a public space to swanky new condo developments, and residents of Toronto's Davenport neighbourhood are holding a rally on Labour Day in defence of even more public lands that are at risk of being lost to developers.

The rally is being organized by Decolonize Davenport, a group of community members aiming to decolonize the neighbourhood and support the most marginalized.

Social media posts indicate the rally will be at Dufferin Grove Park, but in a press release organizers said it will be held at Bloor Collegiate Institute Field at 1141 Bloor St. West.

"Bloor Collegiate Institute is situated on stolen Indigenous land," reads the media advisory for the rally.

"The site has been used as publicly owned school grounds for over 100 years. In 2017, the TDSB conditionally sold this land for $121 million to real estate developers, who plans on building unaffordable high-rise condos and luxury retail."

The TDSB plans to spend the money raised on a $3.3 billion maintenance backlog, according to the group.

As a result, community members will gather on Monday to illustrate "Torontonians' pressing need for meaningful public spaces for cultural expression, economic and racial justice, political action, reconciliation and a healthy civic identity."

They will also unveil a permanent, volunteer-run community garden

plot on-site, which has already been sown with food-bearing plants, to further prove this point.

The event, called Our Davenport, will feature speeches from a number of prominent Toronto activists, including Desmond Cole, Gabby Aquino and Ana Teresa Portillo.

Organizers have meanwhile started a fundraiser ahead of the event to cover the costs of paying honorariums to speakers and performers, renting PA equipment, and getting PPE, water and other supplies.

"Join us this labour day as we celebrate the work we have done in Davenport towards mutual aid and self sufficiency. Our Davenport is a call to all of us as residents to chart our community's destiny with excitement and passion," reads an Instagram post from the group about the rally.



"Decolonize Davenport invites you to join the work in helping build a more just and caring society. Let's gather on September 7th to envision the neighbourhoods of our collective imaginations."