Smoke from U.S. wildfires is creating hazy skies in Toronto

Major wildfires have been raging across the western part of the United States for quite some time now, and smoke from the California and Oregon fires appears to now have travelled all the way to Toronto. 

City-dwellers and those living in other parts of Southern Ontario have reportedly noticed visibly hazy skies in the province this week, and meteorologist Doug Gillham confirmed on Twitter today that this is in fact a result of the wildfires.

"Many are asking about the hazy sky. Yes, smoke from the western U.S. wildfires has reached southern Ontario," he wrote

"The haze/smoke should continue thru Tuesday. The haze will likely hold temperatures back by a degree or two during the day."

In a recent blog post from The Weather Network, meteorolists said the smoke could result in slightly cooler temperatures this week and more hazy skies, but fortunately it is not expected to impact air quality. 

Western Canada, on the other hand, has been blanketed by far more extreme smoke than Ontario, with air quality in B.C. dropping to hazardous levels over the past few days. 

In Ontario, however, the smoke has simply given the sky a hazy appearance that many are attempting to capture and share on social media. 

The haze is also expected to result in some picturesque sunsets, so be sure to keep an eye on the sky over the course of the week.

But while Toronto's hazy skies might make for a great new Insta, it's important to remember that the cool aesthetic created by the smoke is a direct result of the deadly fires which are undeniably caused and exacerbated by climate change.

