ontario storm

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect near Toronto

Hold onto your hats (and masks), Ontario, because Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several parts of the province, including sections of the GTA. 

The federal weather agency said Wednesday that a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for some areas in York and Durham regions, as well as Ottawa, Cornwall, Kingston, Niagara, Peterborough and other parts of Ontario

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain," reads the alert, which states that within the GTA, the thunderstorm watch is in effect for Pickering, Oshawa, Uxbridge, and Beaverton. 

"Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon or early this evening with wind gusts near 90 kilometres per hour moving west to east through the region."

The alert warns that strong winds from the storm could have the potential to damage buildings, knock down trees and blow large vehicles off the road, while the heavy rain could cause flash floods and result in water pooling on roads.

"The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," says Environment Canada.

The weather statement has not yet been expanded to include the City of Toronto, but residents would still be wise to keep an eye on the sky in case the weather takes a turn for the worst. 

