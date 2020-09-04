Power restored to more than 10,000 customers after hours-long outage in Toronto

More than 10,000 people were without power for several hours in Toronto's west end this morning thanks to two major outages, but power was restored at approximately 10 a.m.

Toronto Hydro first tweeted at 7:58 a.m. this morning that they were responding to "a large area outage in south west Toronto" and that crews were on site.

We’re currently responding to a large area outage in south west Toronto. Our crews are on site. We’re working together with @HydroOne to investigate. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) September 4, 2020

Those located in and around the area of St. Clair Ave. West south to the Queensway and Jane Street East to Dufferin Street were affected, according to Toronto Hydro, and a second pocket of outages had also been reported from St. Clair Avenue West south to Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road to Bathurst Street.

Toronto Hydro said they were working with Hydro One to investigate the issue, but they were not sure when power would be restored to the many residents without electricity.

The issue was reportedly caused by a fault at a hydro station.

At around 10 a.m. however, the issue was fortunately resolved.

"Outage update: together with @HydroOne, we've restored power to all customers affected by this morning's outage," they tweeted. "If you're still without power, please report directly to 416-542-8000 (press 1). Thank you all for your patience."