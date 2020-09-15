City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto serial killer

Police admit Toronto could be dealing with another serial killer

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Jarring similarities between two recent fatal stabbings in Toronto have prompted police to issue a formal warning to members of the public, asking residents of Rexdale specifically to "be aware of their surroundings."

While they can't yet say for certain that the homicides are linked, Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters on Monday that "we are cognizant enough of what has happened over the last week in that area that we feel it is necessary to bring it to the public's attention."

Idsinga, head of the Toronto Police Service's homicide unit and a lead investigator on the Bruce McArthur case, staged a news conference Monday afternoon to make locals aware of the possibility that one person was responsible for two killings some five days and five kilometres apart.

The first murder, Toronto's 48th homicide of 2020, took place in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 7, near the Highway 27 Bridge just south of Humber College Boulevard in Etobicoke.

Victim Rampreet (Peter) Singh, a man in his 30s who had been living under the bridge, was found by a jogger around 7 a.m last Monday with what police describe as "multiple sharp-force injuries."

On Saturday, Sept. 12, someone approached and stabbed a 58-year-old volunteer caretaker outside a Mosque near Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue. The caretaker, Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, succumbed to his injuries and became Toronto's 52nd homicide victim of 2020.

Suspect information has yet to be released for Singh's killer, while the person believed to have killed Zafis (surveillance footage of whom can be viewed here) is described as roughly five foot six and 130 pounds. 

Because the incidents took place within such close proximity to each other, police are not ruling out the possibility that they could be linked.

When asked by a reporter if the culprit could be a serial killer, Idsinga stated that "if the two homicides are connected, then that would be the case, yes."

The veteran cop said that he couldn't get into specifics regarding the similarities between both killings, but confirmed that the victims were of "similar ethnicities."

"I don't want to raise any fear or any panic, I just want people to be aware that this is something that we're looking at, the possibility that these are connected," says Idsinga on Monday. "We need people to be aware of their surroundings."

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto wants to build 3,000 affordable homes because shelters are now too expensive

Toronto is closing off a huge stretch of Yonge Street for pedestrians this month

Protesters gather outside Doug Ford's house to demand protection for renters

Police admit Toronto could be dealing with another serial killer

People in Toronto may soon have the option to text 911 for emergencies

At least 19 international flights with COVID-19 have landed in Toronto this month

New SickKids study suggests Ontario's back-to-school plan is unsafe

This majestic office tower in Toronto has been abandoned since the 1960s