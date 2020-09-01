Police catch 12-year-old boy driving dad's car on major Toronto highway

Not every car you see swerving erratically across lanes of traffic late at night happens to be helmed by an impaired driver.

Sometimes, it's a little kid behind the wheel.

Toronto Police and Ontario Provincial Police were reminded of this fact once again early Tuesday morning upon busting a 12-year-old boy taking his father's car for a joyride down the QEW.

The boy from this overnight incident is 12-years-old. Police were able to stop the vehicle without a crash, after multiple people called 911 to report the situation. He traveled about 30 km from his home near Islington Av & Albion Rd, to QEW & Mississauga Rd. #Toronto @OPP_HSD https://t.co/1UGf6aOIrs — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyCohnTV) September 1, 2020

CP24 reports that Toronto Police "received several calls about a suspected impaired driver in northwest Toronto" around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

TPS officers teamed up with the OPP to look for a burgundy SUV that callers said they'd seen driving in an erratic manner.

It didn't take long for police to realize that the vehicle in question was one that had just been reported missing from a Rexdale home — along with the SUV owner's pre-teen son.

Islington and Albion to the QEW!😧😧😧 He got some skills to make it that far no matter how erratic he was driving.

So many questions🤔🤔🤔 — James (@HotBomalott) September 1, 2020

Calls continued to pour in about what people thought was a drunk or otherwise impaired driver, leading police to the QEW just west of Hurontario Street.

It reportedly took "several police cruisers" to help the boy stop safely on the highway. Miraculously, the child was uninjured and the vehicle sustained no damage.

The child was picked up from the scene by his dad at the QEW and Mississauga Road, roughly 30 km from their home near Islington Avenue and Albion Road. It stands to reason that he won't be allowed to play Grand Theft Auto V for a while.