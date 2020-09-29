City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 2 hours ago
amber alert last night

Ontario issued an Amber Alert last night and some people weren't happy again

Two children were safely located and one woman was arrested after an Amber Alert was issued last night — but people still complained about it again.

The Alert was issued just after 11:30 p.m. Monday indicating that two children were allegedly abducted with a description of the car they were travelling in.

Just after midnight, Waterloo Regional Police tweeted that an arrest has been made and the children were found as a result of the alert.

But like every time an alert is sent out, some people feel that it’s not the best way to be notified of emergent news or to be woken up from bed.

One person tweeted that the sound was “too cruel” and a quieter alert would have the same results.

The sound being too startling was a sentiment echoed by others. 

For the most part though, people were just happy the alert had been effective and the children were safely found 40 minutes later. 

Previous Amber Alerts have often resulted in people calling 911 to complain, and last year a Hamilton man was even fined for it. Here’s hoping we’re past those now.

