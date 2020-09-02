At least 15 more flights with COVID-19 landed in Toronto over the past two weeks
As concerns about the slowly rising number of new COVID-19 infections in the province grow, flights from home and abroad carrying confirmed cases continue to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
This is despite health and safety measures like mandatory masks, travel restrictions to and from the U.S., and enhanced cleaning on planes and at airports.
The most recent flights on the federal government's exposure list — which it reminds residents is not comprehensive — hail from the U.S., Germany, Jamaica, India, and more, include:
An additional 13 domestic flights into the city from Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Calgary between Aug. 17 and 30 were also reported to be carrying passengers who tested positive for the virus, as well as one train: Via Rail trip 53 from Smiths Falls on Aug. 22.
Anyone seated in the named rows of the above flights is advised to keep a close eye out for respiratory symptoms.
All incoming travelers from international destinations still have to quarantine for 14 days after their arrival home, as per a federal emergency order implemented back in March.
