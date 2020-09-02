At least 15 more flights with COVID-19 landed in Toronto over the past two weeks

As concerns about the slowly rising number of new COVID-19 infections in the province grow, flights from home and abroad carrying confirmed cases continue to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

This is despite health and safety measures like mandatory masks, travel restrictions to and from the U.S., and enhanced cleaning on planes and at airports.

The most recent flights on the federal government's exposure list — which it reminds residents is not comprehensive — hail from the U.S., Germany, Jamaica, India, and more, include:

United Airlines flight UA5025 from Washington on Aug. 26 (rows 1 to 7)

Air Canada flight AC1255 from Kingston on Aug. 26 (rows 19 to 26)

Air Canada flight AC847 from Munich on Aug. 26 (rows 25 to 31)

Air Canada flight AC849 from London on Aug. 26 (rows unknown)

Air Canada flight AC1255 from Kingston on Aug. 24 (row 4, 12 to 15)

Air Canada flight JZ8491/AC8491 from Washington on Aug. 23 (rows unknown)

Air India flight AI187 from Delhi on Aug. 23 (rows 30 to 36, 43 to 49)

Air India flight AI187 from Delhi on Aug. 22 (rows unknown)

Turkish Airlines flight TK17 from Istanbul on Aug. 21 (rows 29 to 35)

American Airlines flight AA4122 from Chicago on Aug. 20 (rows 6 to 12)

Air Canada flight AC821 from Athens on Aug. 20 (rows 25 to 30)

Lufthansa/Air Canada flight LH6676/AC873 from Frankfurt on Aug. 19 (rows unknown)

KLM flight KL691 from Amsterdam on Aug. 19 (rows 33 to 39)

Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt on Aug. 18 (rows 30 to 36)

Air Canada flight AC8023 from Newark on Aug. 18 (rows 8 to 13)

An additional 13 domestic flights into the city from Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Calgary between Aug. 17 and 30 were also reported to be carrying passengers who tested positive for the virus, as well as one train: Via Rail trip 53 from Smiths Falls on Aug. 22.

Anyone seated in the named rows of the above flights is advised to keep a close eye out for respiratory symptoms.

All incoming travelers from international destinations still have to quarantine for 14 days after their arrival home, as per a federal emergency order implemented back in March.