Mail delivery suspended in parts of Toronto after Canada Post depot closes due to COVID

Residents living in Etobicoke shouldn't expect to receive any new packages today, because Canada Post has suspended mail processing and delivery in the area following two cases of COVID-19 at the Etobicoke delivery centre.

According to a spokesperson for Canada Post, the company was notified on Monday that an employee at the delivery centre located at 145 The West Mall had tested positive for the virus last week.

The employee last worked on Sept. 17, and a sanitization was done within the facility on that same day.

Today, Canada Post was notified of a second case in an employee from a separate section and workgroup at the facility, and their last day of work was Friday, Sept. 18.

"In both cases, the employees were exposed to the virus outside the workplace," the spokesperson told blogTO. "We have no reason to believe there is any link between the two cases."

Following the news of the second COVID-positive employee, the Etobicoke delivery centre has shut down to allow for another deep-clean.

As a result, mail processing and delivery are temporarily suspended for customers with a postal code beginning with the following characters: M8V, M8W, M8X, M8Y, M8Z, M9A, M9B and M9C.

Canada Post says the post office attached to this facility is also closed today.

"We are putting safety first and we have been in contact with Toronto Public Health and are following their direction and guidance," said the spokesperson.

"We will continue to evaluate the situation, work with public health officials and our local joint health and safety committee and keep our employees and the public informed."