Historic wedding and event venue closes after decades in Toronto

The Estates of Sunnybrook has seen its last celebration of holy matrimony.

Operating for more than three decades as a venue, the banquet hall off Armistice Drive has announced that it's retiring its three historic buildings from the beleaguered wedding industry for good.

Comprised of the McLean House, Vaughan Estate, and Coach House, with ballrooms, grand staircases, and 40 acres of sprawling land, the property officially closed Sunday.

"After decades of hosting memorable life events we unfortunately announce the closure of The Estates of Sunnybrook," said the venue.

"...The Estates has had the pleasure of hosting several celebrities, dignitaries and delegates over the years. Our goal was to deliver outstanding customer service and exceed expectations; this could not be accomplished without the continuous help and support from the community and our associates."

It's unclear exactly why The Estates, which restored its early 20th-century homes into wedding locales in the 1980s, is closing. The property could not be reached for comment.

As the wedding industry and events industry at large faces an unprecedented downturn of postponements, cancellations and changing bylaws, venues continue to struggle with making ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indoor weddings are now capped at 30 per cent capacity, but the province continues to flag weddings as high-risk events. Outdoor ceremonies are limited to 100 attendees.