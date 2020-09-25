City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Hate crimes at Toronto construction site continue as more nooses are found

Months after a string of incidents in which nooses were found at multiple construction sites across Toronto, crews working on the redevelopment at Michael Garron Hospital were disturbed to find two more this week.

Of particular concern is the fact that it isn't the first time this has happened at the site near Mortimer and Coxwell Avenues, which was also the location of some of the hate crimes earlier this year.

EllisDon, the construction company helming the job, has spoken out against the heinous acts, saying in a statement to CityNews that it is conducting a meeting with its team immediately to address the issue.

It is also going to be providing counselling services to any worker who may require them.

The CEO of the healthcare facility has likewise condemned the crimes, telling the news outlet that anti-Black racism is a systemic problem that "has no place in our hospital or anywhere in our community and it will never be tolerated."

The Toronto Police are currently investigating the incident as the city finally starts coming to terms with the serious racism in its construction industry and beyond.

