It's going to feel like 30 C in Toronto this weekend

While it may feel like summer weather is already a distant memory following more than a week of fall-like temperatures in Toronto, it seems September will in fact see at least one more day of hot and humid weather before the season officially comes to a close.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temperatures are set to rise in the city this weekend. 

Meteorologists are predicting a high of 21 C for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, while Sunday will likely be the warmest day we've seen in a while. 

The forecast currently calls for a high of 25 C on Sunday, and it's expected to feel as hot as 30 C with the humidex. 

Sadly, there's also a risk of thunderstorms for that day, meaning it might not be that easy to actually go outside and soak up what could be one of the final days of hot summer weather. 

But while Sunday will likely see unusually high humidex values, The Weather Network is also predicting that temperatures will feel like 27 C with the humidity next Wednesday and 26 C on Thursday. 

So though you may have already whipped out your fall clothing in preparation for sweater weather, don't forget to take advantage of the above-seasonal temperatures expected to hit Toronto before the cold weather truly sets in for good.

Paul Flynn

