Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
east don trail toronto

The East Don Trail is about to reopen after two years of construction in Toronto

An asphalt trail running along the East Don Trail is near completion — part of it, anyway. 

After two years of construction, Phase 2 of the East Don Trail will be open to the public sometime this month, says the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA)

This phase of the new multi-use path stretches 1.4 kilometres long, and 3-4 metres wide, from the existing East Don Trail.

Connected by a new steel bridge, the extension now runs east from Wynford Heights all the way to Wigmore Park on Elvaston Drive. 

A total of three permanent bridges now cross over the East Don River as part of Phase 2, including the longest, a 60-metre bridge, that was implemented last year. 

East Don Trail's lengthier Phase 1 will span from the Lower Don Trail and down to the Gatineau Trail and anticipated Meadoway, the latter slated to be one of Canada's largest urban linear green spaces at 16-kilometres. 

east don trail toronto

Phase 2 of the East Don Trail will be open to the public sometime this month. Photo via TRCA. 

That phase isn't expected to be complete until spring 2021. The finish line also depends on a tentative tunnel and pedestrian overpass been proposed to suspend over the Metrolinx rail line. 

Construction on the project has been ongoing since September 2018, following an Environmental Assessment process that implented a new policy: three trees planted for every one removed during construction.

The Federal government has invested up to $11.25 million for the project, with the Toronto government matching that amount.

The details of a Phase 3, which will take place on the west side of the Don River, have not yet been announced. 

When complete in its entirety, the East Don Trail will be highly beneficial for joggers and cyclists navigating the smaller, eroding paths that exist already in the Don. 

