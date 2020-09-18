Canada-U.S. border closure officially extended once more

If you feel like the closure of the Canada-U.S. border is neverending, you're certainly not alone, because the measure was just officially extended for the umpteenth time.

Though the news may be a little frustrating for some would-be travellers, it isn't exactly surprising given that the U.S. continues to struggle with the highest number of COVID-19 cases anywhere in the world by far, and the spread in Canada is now accelerating again.

Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair confirmed the decision in a tweet on Friday, announcing that the moratorium on non-essential travel between the two countries will remain in place until at least Oct. 21.

We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until October 21st, 2020. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 18, 2020

Despite the fact that the border has been closed for six months, Canadians have seemed to encounter little difficulty getting into the U.S. by air, for whatever reason.

But, the same is certainly not true for Americans coming into Canada, or anyone trying to cross the divide in either direction by land — though some U.S. residents have found a loophole to gain access to the country by saying they're en route to Alaska (and have been fined for it).

A large portion of the Canadian population is happy to keep the border shut indefinitely as the U.S. hits 6.7 million infections and just shy of 200,000 deaths from the communicable disease.