Beer Store donating $2.3M from empty cans to Ontario hospitals and food banks

The Beer Store's ongoing COVID-19 Community Donation Drive, which began at the start of the pandemic, has raised more than $2.38 million to date — all of which will be donated to local hospitals and food banks across Ontario to help in the fight against the virus.

The company first announced on March 17 that consumers bringing back their empty cans or bottles could instead choose to donate the proceeds from the returns — which range from $0.10 or $0.20 per container — to healthcare centres and food banks selected by Beer Store managers and employees.

And the initiative clearly brought out Ontarians' generous side.

Thanks to the generosity of Ontarians and the 7,000 dedicated employees @TheBeerStoreON, more than $2.3 million has been raised from empty return donations throughout the pandemic to directly support 160+ local hospitals and food banks across Ontario. 👏 #OntarioSpirit #onpoli pic.twitter.com/gAt6x3GJpo — Ontario Beer Facts (@ONBeerFacts) September 21, 2020

"We thank the people of Ontario for their incredible generosity," said Beer Store President Ted Moroz in a statement.

"To donate their returns in such large numbers clearly demonstrates how much they want to show their support for people working at local Health Centres and Foodbanks."

Every last cent of the money raised will be going towards more than 160 hospitals and organizations in need throughout Ontario.

In Toronto, donation recipients include Sick Kids Hospital, Sunnybrook Health, Toronto General and Toronto Western.