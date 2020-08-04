Two more international flights with cases of COVID-19 entered Toronto over the past week

Despite the fact that Canada's borders are closed to most non-essential international travel, new cases of COVID-19 continue to arrive in Toronto and elsewhere in the country by air travel.

The federal government maintains a non-exhaustive database of flights that have travelled in and out of Canada with cases of COVID-19 on board to notify residents who may have been exposed, and it indicates that at least two planes from outside the country arrived in Toronto with someone who tested positive for the virus over the last week.

The information on the webpage is gathered through reports received from provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites, and it only includes data reported between July 20 and today.

According to the resource, Air India flight AC187 arrived from New Delhi in Toronto on July 28 with at least one case on board, and those seated in rows 25 to 31 may have been exposed to the virus as a result.

The federal government is also warning Canadians that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on American Airlines flight AA4901, which arrived in Toronto from Philadelphia on July 28.

Those who were seated in rows two to 14 are most likely to have been affected.

These two flights are just the latest to arrive in Toronto with infected passengers, and at least 34 additional international flights with cases of COVID-19 landed in Canada between July 15 and July 25.

The government initially announced that borders would be closed to all non-essential travellers on March 18, though there are several exceptions in place for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and some other foreign nationals (including U.S. citizens).

Mandatory 14-day quarantine orders, however, remain in effect for all travellers arriving in Canada, and the government is reminding people that quarantining immediately upon arrival is mandatory for everyone.

"If you have recently returned to Canada, you must quarantine for 14 days from the date you arrived in Canada," the government notes. "This is mandatory, whether or not you have symptoms."