People are trying to trick Toronto parking enforcement officers with old tickets

Motorists are known to come up with all kinds of creative ways to get out of a ticket, but one Toronto driver's trick didn't quite work out the way it was intended.

A Toronto parking enforcement officer, Erin Urquhart, published a tweet this morning detailing how a local driver tried, and failed, to get out of a parking ticket.

Urquhart explained that she came across a vehicle parked illegally today, but it already had a ticket on the windshield.

The officer then checked the ticket, only to discover that it was from 2018 and registered at a completely different address.

"This happens often," Urquhart wrote. "I know this game. Trying to be sneaky to avoid a new ticket."

This happens often😒I came across a vehicle illegally parked today & it already had a tag on windshield. I checked it. It was from 2018! at a different address 🤦🏼‍♀️I know this game. Trying to be sneaky to avoid a new ticket. I fixed that for them. 🤨👀 a new $100 tag served. pic.twitter.com/IbYKiWNDBy — PEO Erin Urquhart (@TPS_BikeHart) August 18, 2020

Urquhart also tweeted a picture of the old ticket, and it shows very clearly that it had been issued for a parking violation made on Dec. 27, 2018.

So, contrary to what the rebellious driver probably expected, she left a brand new ticket for $100.

And according to bylaw officer Matt Robbins, this trick actually tends to have the opposite of its intended effect.

"If anything this attracts MORE attention to that specific vehicle," tweeted Robbins in response to the photo. "Seeing a ticket prompts me to check if the vehicle may be abandoned or derelict."

So while it may be tempting to take the easy route and park illegally using some sneaky tactic, you're probably better off finding a legal parking spot if you want to avoid getting stuck with a hefty fine a bruised ego.