Toronto set an all-time weather record last month

With the ideal summer weather in Toronto lately, it's no wonder people have been getting outside and crowding beaches and parks to take advantage of the few weeks of warmth and sun that we're granted per year.

And as far as that warmth and sun is concerned, last month the city actually hit a few new weather records.

#Toronto-Pearson just had its warmest month since records began. Mean temperature was 24.97°C. #TOWx pic.twitter.com/qPWWJsDUoC — Toronto Weather Records🌷 (@YYZ_Weather) August 2, 2020

July 2020 was the warmest month on record at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Toronto Island by mean hourly temperature, which was 24.97 C at the former and 23.82 C at the latter — only marginally above July 2011's mean hourly temperature of 24.55 C at Pearson and August 2016's mean hourly temperature of 23.59 C at the island, but still a record at both nonetheless.

Humidex values were also pretty high, coming in above 30 C every day of the month, also setting a record for the most days in July with a humidex this high at the island.

Minimum temperatures throughout the month were also extremely high compared to other years.

#Toronto Island just had its warmest month since records began. Mean temperature was 23.82°C. #TOWx pic.twitter.com/loYbPlv2wp — Toronto Weather Records🌷 (@YYZ_Weather) August 2, 2020

It's unfortunate that some of the nicest temps ever in the city had to take place during a global pandemic and Stage 2 lockdown measures, but with patios and outdoor green spaces open, Torontonians are making do and doing their best to enjoy the fleeting season all the same.