Walmart employee in Toronto tests positive for COVID-19 from same store as McDonald's worker

An employee at the Scarborough Walmart located at 1900 Eglinton Ave. East has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

In an email to blogTO, the spokesperson said an associate who last worked at the store on Aug. 18 has contracted the virus.

"We are in contact with the associate and are keeping them in our thoughts," the spokesperson said. "Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery."

The news comes just three days after an employee who works in the McDonald's located inside the Walmart Supercentre tested positive for the virus, and the restaurant was temporarily closed for deep cleaning.

The Walmart store, however, remains open to the public.

Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate, according to the spokesperson.

They have already conducted a deep cleaning of the store, and Walmart says they're in contact with public health to ensure the proper health and safety steps are taken.

The spokesperson also said they will continue to take measures to ensure the well-being of both customers and associates, including increased cleaning throughout the store, wellness checks for all employees, limiting store capacity, cleaning shopping carts, and more.