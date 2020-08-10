Toronto is shutting down the DVP this weekend

Weekend road closures in Toronto have been almost non-existent this summer aside from the city closing down some major streets for pedestrians and cyclists as apart of ActiveTO.

This upcoming weekend will be different story. The Don Valley Parkway will be closed from August 14 at 11 p.m. until August 17 at 5 a.m. for annual maintenance.

#CityofTO #TrafficAlertTO: The Don Valley Parkway will be closed on Friday, August 14 at 11 pm until Monday, August 17 at 5 am for maintenance and improvements. Please plan your trip ahead. More at https://t.co/1wfONcGYIF #DVP pic.twitter.com/A4jhkMLFRd — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 10, 2020

Toronto performs regular maintenance every couple years on the DVP and this August we will see it again.

This maintenance will involve a full closure of the expressway over the weekend to allow road crews to make improvements and keep everything in a state of good repair.

The last time a closure took place like this was in spring 2019.