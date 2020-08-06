Security cameras catch raccoon raiding Toronto jewelry store

It's every store owner's worst nightmare: Opening up in the morning to find inventory strewn all over the floor and valuables missing from their designated perches — the aftermath of a break-in.

Staff at Toronto's John Bead Clearance Outlet were certain that this is what had happened when they arrived to work on Sunday.

Upon reviewing security camera footage, they found that the sprawling bead, craft and jewelry store had indeed been broken into by a masked bandit overnight.

It wasn't so much a robbery, however, as it was a raid — and one where the perp didn't steal anything (aside from perhaps some delicious garbage or a few break room snacks).

A masked bandit was caught on camera breaking into a Toronto craft and jewelry store - 📹 John Bead Outlet https://t.co/5FdxiwLaG0 #Toronto #TorontoRaccoon #Raccoon pic.twitter.com/o8AJgFA6UJ — blogTO (@blogTO) August 6, 2020

"We had to close the store very quickly on Sunday when the ladies arrived and discovered products all over our floors," reads the caption of a video posted to Facebook by John Bead Outlet on Wednesday night.

"It appeared to be a break-in. Luckily, the thief was caught and we can share video footage of him in case you see him in your neighbourhood."

If you somehow still need clarification, the invader was a raccoon: One of Toronto's smartest and most dexterous little woodland/dumpster critters.

The naughty nightboi fell through a ceiling tile in the store's brand new roof, according to staff, who are now trying to ensure the same thing doesn't happen again — because curious raccoon + thousands of small, sparkly baubles = one massive mess.