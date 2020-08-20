New photos of the Toronto Zoo's baby red panda are so cute it hurts

It's been just over a month since the Toronto Zoo welcomed a brand new baby red panda into the world, and photos posted by the zoo today of the new cub feeding, sleeping and yawning are simply too cute to handle.

The cub was born on July 14 to two-year-old mother Ila, and it also had a sibling. Tragically, the other cub passed away on July 22.

The remaining red panda baby, thankfully, appears to be strong, healthy, and as adorable as ever.

The zoo announced today that the little cub now weighs almost 500 grams (which is just over one pound) and that she's currently feeding six times a day.

Our little 🦊 now weighs almost 500g (just over 1 pound)! She’s currently fed six times a day and each feeding is now at 16ml 🍼 Starting Saturday, she will be down to five feeds a day #BabyRed pic.twitter.com/ucnCgjGb10 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 20, 2020

They said each feeding is now at 16 millilitres, and that she'll transition to being fed just five times a day starting Saturday.

Just two days ago, the zoo also posted a series of photos showing that her little eyes had begun to open.

Someone's eyes are starting to open 🦊 #BabyRed pic.twitter.com/h6TTxEFKsU — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 18, 2020

They also shared several videos of the fluffy creature sleeping, yawning and just being her adorable little self.

On Aug. 13, the zoo shared an update on Twitter explaining that the cub is slightly small for her age, but that she is growing quickly and "continues to pass developmental milestones."

Red Panda Cub Update!🦊🍼



Our little cub is 30 days old and now weighs over 300g!



Although she is still small for her age, she is now growing quickly and continues to pass developmental milestones. A small, dedicated team continues to feed her seven times a day! pic.twitter.com/g3TxPJyF15 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 13, 2020

"Ila continues to be a great mom and is very tolerant of our Keeper team hand-feeding the cub," they wrote. "Given the cub's small size, we are still in a critical period, but as the cub gains weight and strength we remain optimistic."

Here's hoping the cub continues to grow and stay healthy, and that the zoo keeps on gracing our social feeds with adorable photos of the baby red panda all the while.