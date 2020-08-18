Photos from the storm in Toronto look like they came straight out of the apocalypse

Toronto was hit with a brief, yet torrential, downpour Monday afternoon, and photos that emerged following the storm show threatening-looking clouds that could easily be straight out of an apocalypse movie.

Storm clouds rolling through Toronto. pic.twitter.com/IyOfQIuDeh — julia (@julescvv) August 17, 2020

The city's skies turned dark around 3 p.m. yesterday, just shortly before the rain began.

Soon after, Toronto was hit with pouring rain, thunder, lightning and even pieces of hail the size of a nickel.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:22 p.m. and the alert warned of strong wind gusts and potential flooding.

A couple more #Toronto #storm shots from the beginning as the front becomes more organized as it moves into downtown. #photography #weather pic.twitter.com/I3LMzIOdhx — James Anok 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🇵🇹🇪🇺 (@ThetaState) August 17, 2020

Thankfully, the storm was short-lived, but it did give Toronto's many talented photographers a chance to capture the weather event in all its glory.

The storm was felt across the province, not just in Toronto, and footage from all over Ontario has emerged on social media over the past 24 hours.

Shelf cloud entering Beamsville now as the storm crosses Lake Ontario. Very slow moving. #onstorm #StormHour #DTCwx pic.twitter.com/aHrRPFopZu — David T. Chapman (@DTChapmanPics) August 17, 2020

According to the International Centre For Waterspout Research, a total of 13 waterspouts also formed over parts of the Great Lakes yesterday, with more expected throughout this week.

Taken just off shore from my beach house on Lake Huron about an hour ago. #onstorm #Tornado pic.twitter.com/UbJVPmCfHR — ✨🌟☣️🌟✨ (@rUv) August 16, 2020

The water tornadoes look slightly terrifying and are probably not something you'd want to witness up close, but they certainly do make for captivating images.

After running full speed to the shore to catch this, it was worth it in the end, waterspout over Lake Ontario!!!! #nywx pic.twitter.com/KPQB4mv2Vn — Dan Hummel (@wxman_dan) August 18, 2020

The next time Toronto is expected to get hit with a thunderstorm is Sunday, Aug. 23, so be sure to have your camera handy in case the skies look even remotely as photo-ready as they did yesterday.