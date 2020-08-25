City
Tanja Saric
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario social circles

Ontario might expand social circles but not everyone thinks it's a good idea

City
Tanja Saric
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Social circles have become quite the concern for Ontario health officials trying to slow the spread of the disease as the pandemic continues.

For the past few months, social circles have been limited to 10 people, meaning you and everyone in your circle should only be socializing with one another. 

However, on Monday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams announced that he and the province's Public Health Measures Table are determining whether to allow for larger circles or even a larger number of circles.

"My senses are probably going to the latter,” Williams said at a news conference. “That means, if you’ve been good at monitoring your one circle, how can you do with two, three, four or five circles?”

He also added that Ontario residents are doing fairly well at staying within their social circles but understands that there is pressure to change this. 

Now, people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on bigger social circles and they are divided. 

Some have pointed out that people actually aren't abiding by the rules anyway. 

"Spoiler alert: no one is following the 10 people social circle," another person wrote.

Others are opposed to any kind of social circle, no matter how big. 

On the other hand, there are those who are worried expanding social circles will only cause problems.

"I can guarantee you this will result in outbreaks. Trust, people are way too stupid to handle keeping track of multiple circles," wrote one Twitter user said.

Concern is also mounting as schools are set to re-open in September. 

"This is no use. Not everyone's going to stay at such circle and with half baked tracking app, contact tracing will only become harder when school reopens at September," someone else added.

Ontario currently has over 41,000 COVID-19 cases. Canada as a whole just surpassed 126,000. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario might expand social circles but not everyone thinks it's a good idea

Hurricane Laura expected to spawn severe thunderstorms in Toronto this weekend

Major lightning storm hit Ontario while people slept and the photos are something else

Toronto Chair Girl appears to violate mandatory quarantine orders after trip to Tahiti

Drivers find traffic cones dangerously strewn all over Toronto road

100 years of the Toronto skyline from Riverdale Park

People are blaming ActiveTO for a spike in accidents on the Gardiner Expressway

Guy climbs on top of moving TTC bus to impress strangers on the internet