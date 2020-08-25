Ontario might expand social circles but not everyone thinks it's a good idea

Social circles have become quite the concern for Ontario health officials trying to slow the spread of the disease as the pandemic continues.

For the past few months, social circles have been limited to 10 people, meaning you and everyone in your circle should only be socializing with one another.

However, on Monday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams announced that he and the province's Public Health Measures Table are determining whether to allow for larger circles or even a larger number of circles.

"My senses are probably going to the latter,” Williams said at a news conference. “That means, if you’ve been good at monitoring your one circle, how can you do with two, three, four or five circles?”

He also added that Ontario residents are doing fairly well at staying within their social circles but understands that there is pressure to change this.

Ontarians are encouraged to form social circles of up to 10 people that you don’t need to #PhysicalDistance with. This could include family, friends, and neighbours. Everyone in a household belongs to the same circle and can only be a part of one circle. https://t.co/ec37Gpps7H pic.twitter.com/3cG6BOTXu5 — ONTHealth (@ONThealth) June 25, 2020

Now, people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on bigger social circles and they are divided.

Some have pointed out that people actually aren't abiding by the rules anyway.

Were they stupid enough to believe most people cared ?



I don’t know a single family that’s abiding by these guidelines

Being considerate and paying attention is good enough for most. — David Ingram (@dingram68) August 24, 2020

"Spoiler alert: no one is following the 10 people social circle," another person wrote.

People are already doing this. Not many people are actually following these guidelines. People are travelling to Quebec, going to crowded beaches and bars, going to the gym. When school opens Covid will be back full force. — Carlo Santin (@CarloSantin_) August 25, 2020

Others are opposed to any kind of social circle, no matter how big.

Good. Social bubbles or circles are contrary to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms as well as Human Rights. We need to get a Charter challenge going holding these so called experts accountable. I don’t know anyone following their draconian advise anyway! — Gnameless 🇨🇦 (@garden_nome1) August 24, 2020

On the other hand, there are those who are worried expanding social circles will only cause problems.

"I can guarantee you this will result in outbreaks. Trust, people are way too stupid to handle keeping track of multiple circles," wrote one Twitter user said.

Are you kidding me. These people don’t know the meaning of social

Circle of 10 people. They are just meeting people that are meeting other people — Saver (@SavingQueenie) August 25, 2020

Concern is also mounting as schools are set to re-open in September.

Well im going back to school sept 8 so im going to be in the building with like 150 adults and at least 500 students at once 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Tina Love (@Tina_Love85) August 24, 2020

"This is no use. Not everyone's going to stay at such circle and with half baked tracking app, contact tracing will only become harder when school reopens at September," someone else added.

Ontario currently has over 41,000 COVID-19 cases. Canada as a whole just surpassed 126,000.