Your company's office is now allowed to reopen in Toronto and here are the new rules

Offices in Toronto may be allowed to reopen as part of Stage 3 but watercooler chitchat, work events, and even indoor meetings may not be returning for a while.

The rules for workplaces in terms of office safety procedures, number of employees, and opening requirements differ based on work sector and job but most offices are allowed to reopen in Stage 3 as indoor gathering limits have increased to a maximum of 50 people.

According to a preventing COVID-19 in the workplace resource on the government of Ontario website, workplaces are encouraged to post signage in their offices or workplace regarding:

cleaning work surfaces often

cleaning tools before and after use

cleaning regularly touched items

using boot sanitizing trays

opening doors and windows to let in fresh air

taking outdoor breaks

staggering lunch breaks

conducting outdoor meetings if possible

reminders to stay two metres apart from others

To help people, businesses and communities prepare for Stage 3, the government and Ontario's health and safety associations, have released over 100 resources for health and safety which cover a wide range of workplaces.

According to the government of Ontario's "framework for reopening the province during Stage 3" document, businesses are still strongly encouraged to allow their employees to work remotely when possible as a way to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The resources available are said to help employers and workers better understand how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Government of Ontario's website.

Sector guidelines contain recommendations and tips for employers on how to keep workers safe on the job.

The restaurant and food services sector for example, has many requirements and guidelines including keeping physical distance from others, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, and washing hands often.

The construction sector has similar guidelines like practicing physical distancing and washing hands often and their rules about sanitizing surfaces and commonly touched items are more specific to their industry and the tools they use.

As new sectors of the economy begin to reopen, additional COVID-19-related workplace safety resources will be added.