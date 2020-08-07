It's going to feel like 31 C or hotter in Toronto for the next 2 weeks straight

Scorching hot temperatures are making their way to Toronto and just like the weather in July it's best to prepare yourselves to be sweatier than normal as this heat wave won't be letting up anytime soon.

Starting this Saturday, The Weather Network is forecasting that temperatures until at least August 21 will feel like 31 C or hotter. Yes, that's a whole 14 days of hot weather.

Things will really heat up this Sunday through Tuesday with temperatures feeling like 35 C on August 8, 38 C on August 9 and 36 C on August 10. Monday and Tuesday will see a risk of thunderstorms too.

After that get ready for days on days of temperatures feeling like 33 C or 34 C with only a few expected days of rain showers.

With summer temperatures reaching these levels, be careful if you do plan on being outside. Remember to drink lots of water, wear sunscreen and chow down on some ice cream.