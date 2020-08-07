City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Weather

It's going to feel like 31 C or hotter in Toronto for the next 2 weeks straight

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Scorching hot temperatures are making their way to Toronto and just like the weather in July it's best to prepare yourselves to be sweatier than normal as this heat wave won't be letting up anytime soon.

Starting this Saturday, The Weather Network is forecasting that temperatures until at least August 21 will feel like 31 C or hotter. Yes, that's a whole 14 days of hot weather. 

Things will really heat up this Sunday through Tuesday with temperatures feeling like 35 C on August 8, 38 C on August 9 and 36 C on August 10. Monday and Tuesday will see a risk of thunderstorms too.

After that get ready for days on days of temperatures feeling like 33 C or 34 C with only a few expected days of rain showers.

With summer temperatures reaching these levels, be careful if you do plan on being outside. Remember to drink lots of water, wear sunscreen and chow down on some ice cream. 

Lead photo by

Yalin Kaya

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford calls Trump a backstabber and says he's going to come out swinging

Flight from Mexico with case of COVID-19 entered Toronto last week

Toronto Public Health disapproves of Ontario's back-to-school plan

It's going to feel like 31 C or hotter in Toronto for the next 2 weeks straight

The history of the deadly 1936 summer heat wave in Toronto

At least 1,000 people without power in Toronto following crane collapse

Doug Ford says he's coming after violent criminals in Toronto

These are the Toronto beaches that are currently unsafe for swimming due to E. coli levels