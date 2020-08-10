Five international flights with COVID-19 cases have entered Toronto since start of August

New cases of COVID-19 have been consistently entering Toronto by plane over the past few months, and at least five international flights with infected passengers on board have arrived in the city since the beginning of August.

According to the federal government's non-exhaustive database of places recent travellers may have been exposed to the virus, flights from Chicago, Newark, Punta Cana, Abu Dhabi and Lahore have carried new cases of the virus straight over the border and into Toronto since August 1.

The information on the webpage is gathered through reports received from provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites, and it only includes data from the last two weeks (between July 26 and today).

"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 during recent travel, such as by airplane, cruise ship or train (any public conveyance). Being aware of the risk can help you take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of others around you," notes the database.

The government webpage indicates that Air Transat flight TS831 arrived in Toronto from Punta Cana on Aug. 1 with a COVID-19-infected passenger on board, and anyone who was seated in rows 18 to 24 may have been exposed and should self-monitor for symptoms.

Etihad Airways flight EY141 from Abu Dhabi that arrived in Toronto on Aug. 2 also had a case of COVID-19 on board (rows 7 to 11), as did Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797 from Lahore on Aug. 2 (rows 66 to 72), United Airlines flight UA3488 from Newark on Aug. 3 (rows 14 to 20) and Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago on Aug. 4 (rows 20 to 26).

Several domestic flights with passengers who've tested positive for the virus have also flown into Toronto recently, including Air Canada flight AC427 from Montreal on Aug. 1 (rows 13 to 19).

Non-essential international travel has been restricted in Canada since March 18, but numerous exceptions for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and some foreign nationals mean cases of the virus are still entering the country and Toronto fairly often.

Under the federal government's Quarantine Act, all those entering the country are required to quarantine for 14 days immediately upon arrival, regardless of whether they have symptoms.