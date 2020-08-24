COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Toronto hospital

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto is officially experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, according to officials at Toronto Public Health.

In an email to blogTO Monday, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Christine Navarro confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Sunnybrook, which is located at 2075 Bayview Ave.

Dr. Navarro said that four cases of the virus have been confirmed in a unit at Sunnybrook Health Sciences, and that "appropriate precautions and outbreak control measures are in place."

The hospital has yet to release any kind of statement about the outbreak, however.

According to Public Health Ontario, some 99 COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in hospitals across the province since the start of the pandemic.

Just three of those hospital outbreaks are still considered active, while a total of 40 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus throughout Ontario.