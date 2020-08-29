City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
concierge toronto

10 concierge and task services in Toronto to help you get stuff done

Concierge and task services exist in Toronto to really help you get stuff done. No matter the job, there's someone in this city who can take it on at any hour of the day or night, from shopping to house sitting to cleaning.

Here are some concierge and task services in Toronto.

The Convenient Concierge

This service can provide delivery from almost any major store, chef services, airport pickups and drop-offs, event planning and more to those in downtown and west Toronto. Pay a one-time fee, or, if never shopping again sounds like heaven to you, sign up for a membership for $55 to $150 per month.

Task Rabbit

"Taskers" working with this popular service can help you with groceries, hanging TVs, installing lighting, putting together Ikea furniture, painting, moving and tons more, so if you've got a job you've been putting off now is the time to reach out to these folks for help.

Modern Concierge

Ball out with memberships to this service that start at $295 a month and can reach more than $5,000 a month. For that price, you can gain access to restaurants, sporting events, car services, travel booking, personal shopping, deliveries and much more.

Take It Easy

Do as the name of this Toronto company, that has been around since 2007, says and put your feet up while they help you out with personal shopping, realtor assistance, property management, errands and even office paperwork.

Paramount Concierge

Interior decoration, home staging, catering, closet arrangement, event planning, personal shopping, makeovers, errands, janitorial services and just about anything else you can think of is provided by this service.

Contessa Concierge

This assistant service bills themselves as "personal champions" that can handle just about anything, from event planning, laundry and errands to dog walking, eco-cleaning, fitness accountability, returns and exchanges, hiring and managing tradespeople, bill payments and administrative tasks.

Uptown Life Concierge

Wellness services, business services and home management are just some of this company's specialties, and they can help you with everything from errands and home massages to recruting talent and shopping for office supplies.

Divine Executive

Plans range from $500 to $1,500 for this concierge service, though you can book a free consultation. Flower orders, restaurant reservations, golf tee times, flight bookings and spa bookings come with the basic package, while the most expensive includes child transportation, chef services, wedding planning and photography services.

Zebrano

Home repair, design, moving and running errands can all be handled by this Toronto-based concierge service that has established relationships with tradespeople to fix even the most difficult problems.

AskforTask

This Canadian on-demand platform connects users to an app that can estimate the price of a job which you pay for once it's done and can cancel with 24 hours notice.

