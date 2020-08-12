City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
space needle

NHL analyst calls the CN Tower the Space Needle and Toronto can't take it

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sometimes knowing facts about Canada can be hard for Americans whose frame of reference tends to be slightly, uh, American.

Take, for example, Toronto's CN Tower — which, for someone south of the border who knows little about the Great White North, may vaguely resemble another, more familiar landmark.

That was the case for NBC News hockey analyst and former NHLer Mike Milbury, who is getting absolutely roasted on social media today for erroneously referring to the tower as the Space Needle, found in Seattle.

"On another worldly night, Space Needle is an appropriate backdrop. Insane Columbus - TB game. God bless both teams for a great effort," Milbury wrote on Twitter Tuesday night alongside a photo of the MVP of Toronto's skyline.

The tweet, which has since garnered hundreds of RTs, 1.4 k likes and 1.6 k quote tweets in just 12 hours, followed Tampa Lightning's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets during a lengthy five-overtime period game in the Eastern Conference hub city.

Among the countless hilarious responses are "The Space Needle. My favourite thing about Toronto," "I am utterly disgusted and i hope you feel the wrath of 35 million semi-angry Canadians," and "If this man is in Canada right now I want him thrown out. Now. Someone call the RCMP."

There was also this gem: "When you forget what city you're in because you're looking at the world through a BlackBerry Key2," poking fun at Milbury's notably blurry snapshot.

The wording of "an other worldly night" and the expert's grand idea of three vs. three OT shootouts in the playoffs were also popular talking points from those who find the tweet to be one of the worst/best they've ever seen.

Even the official account for the Space Needle replied to the post, telling the talking head "This is awkward... the Space Needle is *definitely* in Seattle."

People certainly had their fun trolling Milbury, who has been silent on Twitter ever since, potentially still sleeping off his shame (or hangover).

Lead photo by

@ravi_patel

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here are all the new bike lanes built in Toronto since last summer and ones coming

Out-of-towners test positive for COVID-19 after visiting Muskoka resort and restaurant

NHL analyst calls the CN Tower the Space Needle and Toronto can't take it

Good Samaritan presents cheque to Mississauga T&T employees after racist tirade

The worst summer storms and floods in the history of Toronto

Shoppers Drug Mart just opened its first medical clinic in Toronto

A guide to the secret tunnels hidden beneath Toronto

Drake cannabis brand More Life might be over before it begins