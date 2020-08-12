NHL analyst calls the CN Tower the Space Needle and Toronto can't take it

Sometimes knowing facts about Canada can be hard for Americans whose frame of reference tends to be slightly, uh, American.

Take, for example, Toronto's CN Tower — which, for someone south of the border who knows little about the Great White North, may vaguely resemble another, more familiar landmark.

That was the case for NBC News hockey analyst and former NHLer Mike Milbury, who is getting absolutely roasted on social media today for erroneously referring to the tower as the Space Needle, found in Seattle.

"On another worldly night, Space Needle is an appropriate backdrop. Insane Columbus - TB game. God bless both teams for a great effort," Milbury wrote on Twitter Tuesday night alongside a photo of the MVP of Toronto's skyline.

The tweet, which has since garnered hundreds of RTs, 1.4 k likes and 1.6 k quote tweets in just 12 hours, followed Tampa Lightning's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets during a lengthy five-overtime period game in the Eastern Conference hub city.

Now as we continue our tour, we arrive at the famous “Space Needle” in Toronto. Standing at about 1815 feet high, it is the tallest and most noticable building in the Toronto skyline and the 9th tallest building in the world. It also has a famous rotating restaurant! https://t.co/iW6imnYmHs — varun (@v_xrn) August 12, 2020

Among the countless hilarious responses are "The Space Needle. My favourite thing about Toronto," "I am utterly disgusted and i hope you feel the wrath of 35 million semi-angry Canadians," and "If this man is in Canada right now I want him thrown out. Now. Someone call the RCMP."

There was also this gem: "When you forget what city you're in because you're looking at the world through a BlackBerry Key2," poking fun at Milbury's notably blurry snapshot.

The wording of "an other worldly night" and the expert's grand idea of three vs. three OT shootouts in the playoffs were also popular talking points from those who find the tweet to be one of the worst/best they've ever seen.

Just so much to work with here



—an otherworldly night

—it’s the CN Tower

—his handle is “realmikemilbury” and “mikemilbury” is available https://t.co/iExocmmE0k — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) August 12, 2020

Even the official account for the Space Needle replied to the post, telling the talking head "This is awkward... the Space Needle is *definitely* in Seattle."

People certainly had their fun trolling Milbury, who has been silent on Twitter ever since, potentially still sleeping off his shame (or hangover).