York University gets go ahead from province to build new campus in Markham

Toronto's York University has been eyeing a plot of land in Markham for its big plans to expand from its main Keele campus in Northwood Park — and Premier Doug Ford and his team has just given the institution the green light to proceed.

Construction of the 400,000+ foot satellite campus, to be called Markham Centre Campus, is set to begin as soon as this month now that the provincial government gave its official support  this week.

It will take the form of a staggering 10-storey, fully accessible, sustainable and ultra-modern complex located on a five-acre chunk of green space near Highway 407 and Kennedy Road.

Slated to open to up to 4,200 students in fall 2023, the new site will offer flexible hands-on programming in STEM fields like data science and technology, commerce, and entrepreneurship at both undergrad and graduate levels in a $275.5-million facility.

It is also, notably, the first project under the province's new framework that seeks ambitious college and university expansion that offers education opportunities specific to today's job market without significant capital cost to the government or taxpayer.

And, it will be the first publicly assisted university in York Region.

Ford had initially backed out of subsidizing the project two years ago, but is on board now that costs will come not pre-construction, but once students are already enrolled.

He has now called York's proposal and funding plan "a model of responsible expansion" that will "offer local students access to a world-class education and prepare them for the jobs of the future."

