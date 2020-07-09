Video shows TTC driver in an altercation with a passenger who allegedly spat on him

A video has surfaced online that appears to show a TTC vehicle operator engaging in a physical altercation with a passenger who allegedly spat on him.

The video posted to Reddit by user TorontoPoliceCar with the title "TTC driver gives the beats to passenger who spit on him" appears to show the driver throwing punches and kicking a man in a white shirt.

The video posted to Reddit appears to be made up of two clips, both shot from inside the bus. The second clip posted to TikTok user @alraheem786's profile claims the altercation was sparked over fare evasion.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed the incident happened on Sunday, July 5, in the Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area in Scarborough.

"We became aware of the incident when the operator reported being assaulted by a customer who spat on him," said Green.

"As is standard practice, we are investigating and encourage anyone who witnessed it to share their information with us."

Toronto Police Services confirmed that Mohamed Synon, 18, was located by police and arrested. He's been charged with assault and is set to appear in court on October 6.

Both the TTC and TPS investigations are ongoing.