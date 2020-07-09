City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc driver fight

Video shows TTC driver in an altercation with a passenger who allegedly spat on him

City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A video has surfaced online that appears to show a TTC vehicle operator engaging in a physical altercation with a passenger who allegedly spat on him.

The video posted to Reddit by user TorontoPoliceCar with the title "TTC driver gives the beats to passenger who spit on him" appears to show the driver throwing punches and kicking a man in a white shirt.

TTC driver gives the beats to passenger who spit on him from r/toronto

The video posted to Reddit appears to be made up of two clips, both shot from inside the bus. The second clip posted to TikTok user @alraheem786's profile claims the altercation was sparked over fare evasion.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed the incident happened on Sunday, July 5, in the Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area in Scarborough.

"We became aware of the incident when the operator reported being assaulted by a customer who spat on him," said Green.

"As is standard practice, we are investigating and encourage anyone who witnessed it to share their information with us."

Toronto Police Services confirmed that Mohamed Synon, 18, was located by police and arrested. He's been charged with assault and is set to appear in court on October 6.

Both the TTC and TPS investigations are ongoing.

Lead photo by

@alraheem786

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Toronto Zoo just got a new baby animal and this might be the cutest one yet

Someone was spotted walking a pig in Toronto but is that legal?

Toronto to start restricting parking at beaches to prevent parties and crowding

The TTC hasn't issued any fines to people who refuse to wear face masks

Downtown Toronto park reveals part of its big makeover

Someone is raising money for employees targeted by racist rant at Mississauga T&T

Video shows TTC driver in an altercation with a passenger who allegedly spat on him

Ontario extends pandemic emergency orders for two more weeks