City
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
racist uber driver toronto

Uber takes swift action against driver after woman alleges racial slur in Toronto

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Rideshare company Uber says they've removed a driver from their platform after a Toronto woman alleges he called her the N-word. 

Aisha Fairclough, a freelance TV producer and body image advocate, took to social media Thursday to share what transpired during the ride. 

Fairclough was with her partner, Ontario MPP Jill Andrew, when she says they called the Uber on Thursday afternoon. 

Fairclough alleges that when she got in, the driver refused to move his seat up to give her more leg room. And when Fairclough was leaving the car, the driver allegedly swore at her, called her the racial slur, and told her to get out of his car. 

In an interview with CBC, Fairclough said the driver denied using the slur when she confronted him right afterward.

Fairclough proceeded to share a picture of the driver — who was wearing a mask — and his license plate on Twitter, sparking outrage from her followers and demands for Uber to respond to the incident. 

Uber Canada's online support account responded to the tweet, saying the company would follow up and get back to her. 

By Thursday evening, Uber Canada had informed Aisha that the driver had been removed from the platform. 

"This report is deeply upsetting and something no person should epxerience, Aisha. Discrimination has no place anywhere within the Uber community — or anywhere." 

But Fairclough and others say that Uber (whose online non-discrimination policy is lack-lustre at best) should be doing more to make sure that these kinds of incidents don't happen to anyone ever again. 

"...We need to know that there is a transparent plan moving forward for driver onboarding to prevent this sort of traumatic racist experience from happening to any customer again: training, policy, oversight. Your customers are worth it," wrote Fairclough. 

She is also demanding that Uber make a public statement identifying the incident as anti-Black racism, and for the company to come up with better policies to address anti-Black racism and discrimination. 

Lead photo by

Aisha Fairclough

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Uber takes swift action against driver after woman alleges racial slur in Toronto

Founder and CEO of the Drake Hotel in Toronto steps down amid racism controversy

Here's what the weather forecast looks like for the rest of summer in Toronto

Doug Ford says Ontario is close to Stage 3 reopening and here's what that would include

Toronto isn't going to do anything about overcrowding at city beaches

Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto changes policy after complaints about reopening plans

Toronto street named after slaveowner will soon be called something else

Toronto's community centres move out homeless residents as they prepare to reopen