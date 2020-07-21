Canada geese bring rush hour traffic to a complete halt in Toronto

Cruel as the human race can undoubtedly be toward nature at times (if not most of the time), good people do exist in this world. You just need to know where to look.

On Tuesday morning, one Toronto commuter saw first-hand how compassionate even frantic rush hour commuters can be when traffic came to a full stop for some Canada geese to cross.

Mohammad Ameer Khan was waiting for a bus around 8 a.m. at Bayview Avenue and Green Lane in Thornhill when he noticed the wholesome scene and whipped out his phone to capture it.

The clip he posted to Twitter shows about 14 Canada geese walking in a line across Bayview, a major six-lane thoroughfare also known as York Regional Road 34.

Cars can be seen backed up in the southbound lane as drivers patiently let the large birds pass.

"I'm glad for the people who actually stopped!" Khan told blogTO, noting that traffic was stopped for at least 15 seconds, which feels like an eternity when you're rushing to work in the morning amid heavy traffic.

Fortunately, traffic wasn't too heavy this morning as pandemic restrictions keep many people away from the office, working from home.

Still, it's always nice to see humans not being jerks when they have the chance — especially given the propensity of Canada geese to act like big jerks themselves.