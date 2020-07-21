City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eaton centre covid 19

Toronto Eaton Centre employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee working at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cadillac Fairview. 

In a statement issued Tuesday, CF Toronto Eaton Centre General Manager Sheila Jennings confirmed that the staff member works at Bikini Village and tested positive on Monday following a Sunday shift. 

"Cadillac Fairview has been notified by one of its clients that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in their premises," reads the statement.

Jennings said Bikini Village and the mall are taking the necessary steps to ensure the store and all common areas are properly sanitized tonight.

"The client and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by Public Health by arranging a deep-clean of the client space, which is being done tonight," Jennings said in the statement.

"At the same time, CF is undertaking extra cleaning of all elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex."

She added that Bikini Village was quick to act and immediately contacted public health once receiving the news that an employee had tested positive, and she also said they were informed that no further steps needed to be taken and the mall is free to remain open to the public.

