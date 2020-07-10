Toronto just just released new information about every COVID-19 case in the city

Toronto Public Health just released new individual-level COVID-19 data in order to help people examine the pandemic's trends over time, and it's all available to the public online.

The new information includes several details about each case of COVID-19 in Toronto to date, including when the individual became ill, their infection source, outcome, hospitalization, age group, gender and neighbourhood.

And while it includes just enough information to provide useful context to the public, details are vague enough so that each patient remains unidentifiable.

Toronto Public Health releases new COVID-19 case data trends. News release: https://t.co/AR92MRxUYG pic.twitter.com/qQ18KetvzR — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 10, 2020

"COVID-19 data are informed by case and contact-tracing reports, testing results, reported symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths," reads a city release about the new data.

"The data set published on the City's Open Data platform has undergone several privacy reviews to ensure that data are not identifiable and remain confidential. These data can help the public understand what has happened so far in the COVID-19 outbreak and inform future planning."

Of note in the data, which include all cases reported within Toronto from the outset of the pandemic until July 9, is that approximately 14,777 people have been infected with this virus thus far.

The information also shows that the majority of those infected have been aged 50 to 59, and the virus has impacted more woman than men within the city.

Additionally, approximately 12 per cent of all cases have been hospitalized.

The open data platform also indicates that there have been 1,117 deaths linked to the virus in Toronto, and approximately 13,028 people have recovered from it.

More detailed information is available for viewing online, and the data will contine to be updated by TPH every Wednesday.

TPH says the data set is also subject to change due to ongoing case investigations, and it will continuously undergo review to improve its quality and interpretation.

"Data is core to informing our COVID-19 response. It is the only way we will understand where and how this new virus is spreading, if our public health measures are working, and will inform our actions to best protect the health of the residents of our city," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa in the release.

"From the beginning of the pandemic it has been very important to ensure that the public is informed and I'm pleased to share this information today to provide more insight into our local data story."