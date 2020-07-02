City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
quarantine toronto

Toronto might create a central quarantine facility for people with COVID-19

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you or someone you know lives in a house packed with roommates and are wondering how you would possibly quarantine if you (god forbid) somehow contracted COVID-19, the city may soon have you covered.

Toronto is considering following the lead of locales like Miami and L.A. in opening up a special quarantine facility for people infected with COVID-19 who don't have a place to safely isolate themselves.

The city's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, is making the official recommendation today after studying the demographics of the communicable disease in Toronto and finding that the hardest-hit neighbourhoods are lower-income areas where, among other factors, extended families sometimes live in very close quarters.

The concept is already being employed in cities around the globe, including in 20 locations across the U.S.

There are also currently two Toronto hotels that are operating as COVID-19 recovery sites for residents who have the virus and are also experiencing homelessness, and thus have nowhere to go to quarantine.

Meanwhile, the federal government has been putting recent international travelers without proper self-isolation plans into such centres since April to ensure they don't put other members of the public at risk.

The motion will be voted on by Toronto's board of health today, and if it passes, will require funding assistance from either the Province or Ottawa to come to fruition.

Lead photo by

SC National Guard

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Driver charged after video captures dramatic crash on residential street in Brampton

These are all the places where it will be mandatory to wear face masks in Toronto

Plastic seat dividers are now being tested on GO buses and trains

Toronto might create a central quarantine facility for people with COVID-19

Toronto is now under a heat warning as temperatures climb to 35 C

TTC installs large heated bus shelters along busy routes

Toronto is about to start enforcing parking rules again

Here are all the changes coming to the TTC this week you need to know about