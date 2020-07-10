Shooting at Scarborough Town Centre leaves at least one person injured

A shooting at the Scarborough Town Centre has left at least one person injured, police report.

Toronto Police Operations issued a tweet 2:19 p.m. reporting that multiple gunshots were heard in the area and there were reports of a man shot at STC.

SHOOTING:

Scarborough Town Centre

- reports of multiple gun shots heard in the area

- reports of a man shot at Scarborough Town Centre

- police responding

- unknown extent of injuries

- use caution

- will update#GO1278229

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 10, 2020

Police arrived on scene shortly after and confirmed the shooting, adding that they had "located an adult male suffering from gun shot wounds" who was being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Scarborough Town Centre

- police o/s

- confirmed shooting

- have located an adult male suffering from gun shot wounds

- @TorontoMedics o/s, advised injuries are serious, will be transporting to hospital

- heavy police presence

- will update#GO1278229

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 10, 2020

Videos show police outside the mall where the shooting apparently occurred.

Reports note that the suspects took off in a "vehicle described as a dark coloured SUV" and are appealing to the public for more information.

Entrance number 3 of the mall remains closed while police investigate.