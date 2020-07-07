New safety rules for CN Tower mean just 4 people in elevator at a time

The CN Tower is officially reopening to the public on July 15, and like all other attractions in Toronto, numerous measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of customers and employees amid the pandemic.

"In order to meet or exceed the recommendations of public health authorities and the Government of Ontario, the CN Tower has assessed the building from bottom to top and made adjustments to ensure physical distancing is achieved throughout the building and guest experience," said manager of communications Jodie Hunt in an email.

"The guest flow, including elevator capacity, has been reimagined to avoid bottlenecks anywhere they might occur."

Need a lift? We’re re-opening July 15. Grab your timed tickets and take in those city views! 🏙️ Besoin d’un remontant? Nous rouvrons le 15 juillet. Achetez vos billets à heure déterminée et admirez la superbe vue de la ville! 😍https://t.co/BY7lIavC2K pic.twitter.com/vxWwXHRXnt — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) July 7, 2020

According to Hunt, elevator capacity is being reduced to just four people at a time — unless visitors are all from the same household — in order to allow for proper physical distancing.

This may mean that securing a spot on the elevator is slightly more competitive than before, but at least Torontonians can feel safe and secure when visiting the CN Tower.

The tower is also moving to timed ticketing only, meaning the limited capacity won't likely result in long wait periods as all visitors will be assigned a specific time period for their ride.

Other safety protocols being implemented include enhanced cleaning of the entire facility, reconfigured or eliminated queuing to allow for physical distancing, the installation of floor decals and signage throughout the building and property, and reduced overall capacity.

All visitors and staff will also be required to wear a face mask or covering inside the building.

Employees and guests will be subject to temperature checks by a contactless thermal camera at the entrance to the tower, and anyone who displays a high temperature won't be permitted to enter.