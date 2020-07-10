15 recent flights in and out of Toronto have confirmed cases of COVID-19

Passengers who travelled on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax on June 26 were warned this week that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

And according to the Canadian government, several other flights that have come through the city in recent weeks also had what are now known to be confirmed cases on board.

The federal government has an online webpage titled Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Locations where you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and it includes a list of both domestic and international flights that are known to have had coronavirus patients on them at the time of travel.

The information on the page is not entirely exhaustive, according to the feds, and it is gathered through reports received from provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites.

The site also doesn't include information from flights before June 25, and it is updated once per day.

These are the domestic flights from Toronto with COVID-19 patients on board (as of July 10):

Air Canada flight AC626 from Toronto to Halifax (rows 29 to 33) on June 26

Air Canada flight AC428 to Montreal on June 26 (affected rows unknown)

Air Canada flight AC428 to Montreal on June 29 (affected rows unknown)

Air Canada flight AC428 to Montreal on July 5 (affected rows unknown)

Westjet flight WS669 to Calgary on July 3 (affected rows unknown)

Air Canada flight AC169 to Edmonton on July 7 (rows 10 to 16 affected)

Each of these domestic flights departed from Pearson International Airport.

International flights that travelled through Toronto with COVID-19 cases on board (as of July 10):

Air Canada flight AC1231 from Cancun on June 26 (affected rows unknown)

Air Canada flight AC911 from Fort Lauderdale on June 26 (rows 23 to 29)

Air Canada flight AC911 from Fort Lauderdale on June 28 (affected rows unknown)

Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City on June 29 (affected rows unknown)

American Airlines flight AA2301 to Dallas on June 26 (rows 14 to 20)

American Airlines flight AA5700 to Charlotte on July 2 (rows 12 to 18)

Delta flight DL4662 from Detroit on June 29 (rows 38 to 44)

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 500 to Addis Ababa on July 6 (affected rows unknown)

Pakistan International Airlines flight PK0781 from Islamabad on July 3 (affected rows unknown)

Anyone who was on any of these flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus, and the government is reminding all travellers that anyone who has recently returned to Canada must quarantine (self-isolate) for 14 days, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 during recent travel, such as by airplane, cruise ship or train (any public conveyance)," notes the webpage.

"Being aware of the risk can help you take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of others around you."