15 recent flights in and out of Toronto have confirmed cases of COVID-19
Passengers who travelled on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax on June 26 were warned this week that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
And according to the Canadian government, several other flights that have come through the city in recent weeks also had what are now known to be confirmed cases on board.
The federal government has an online webpage titled Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Locations where you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and it includes a list of both domestic and international flights that are known to have had coronavirus patients on them at the time of travel.
The information on the page is not entirely exhaustive, according to the feds, and it is gathered through reports received from provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites.
The site also doesn't include information from flights before June 25, and it is updated once per day.
These are the domestic flights from Toronto with COVID-19 patients on board (as of July 10):
Each of these domestic flights departed from Pearson International Airport.
International flights that travelled through Toronto with COVID-19 cases on board (as of July 10):
Anyone who was on any of these flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus, and the government is reminding all travellers that anyone who has recently returned to Canada must quarantine (self-isolate) for 14 days, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 during recent travel, such as by airplane, cruise ship or train (any public conveyance)," notes the webpage.
"Being aware of the risk can help you take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of others around you."
Join the conversation Load comments