Plastic seat dividers are now being tested on GO buses and trains

Starting this week, GO transit riders may notice some new safety features on GO buses and trains as Metrolinx tests new on-board clear plastic seat dividers.

According to Metrolinx, a series of new on-board safety measures have recently been implemented in an effort to slow the spread of germs.

Metrolinx is testing new on-board plastic seat dividers and other safety measures to help protect our GO Transit customers – See the new images of what your seat/train will look like #Transit #safetyneverstops https://t.co/zIFDCSMr57 — Nitish Bissonauth (@NBissonauth) July 2, 2020

The clear plastic dividers between seats are being tested this summer on five GO trains and 30 GO buses.

New on-board directional wayfinding signage will also be tested out on those trains, including designated entry/exit doors and arrows on the floor directing passengers in the safest direction of travel.

Metrolinx has introduced over 40 measures in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy during these unprecedented times.

They are also asking customers to follow the guidance of public health officials and wear a mask or other face covering when onboard their vehicles, on their platforms, and in their stations.

Metrolinx will evaluate all parts of this project and then determine whether they will implement this on all GO vehicles in the future.