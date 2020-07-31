City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
drivetest ontario

DriveTest centres in Ontario to resume G2 and motorcycle tests

Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
DriveTest centres across Ontario have been slowly resuming services since June, and the provincial government announced today that the centres are moving into their second phase of reopening next week.

Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 4, road testing for class G2 and all motorcycle licences will resume, and the number of locations offering commercial driver road tests will also expand.

And while all full-time DriveTest centres reopened to the public on June 22, part-time Travel Point locations will also resume driver examination services next Tuesday.

Commercial driver road tests availability will also expand to 42 DriveTest locations across Ontario beginning on that day.

"As we continue to reopen our economy, resuming driver testing is another way our government is helping people get back to work," said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney in a statement.

"We are phasing-in these services to ensure important health and safety measures are in place at all DriveTest centres and our staff and customers are fully protected."

Driver licensing services, which were included under the first phase of reopening, such as knowledge tests and driver's licence exchanges and upgrades, have been and will continue to be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. 

DriveTest centres have been serving customers based on their date of birth in order to reduce crowding and lineups, meaning people with birthdays between January to June are allowed to visit a centre one week, and people with birthdays between July to December will have access to DriveTest services the following week. 

Still, some Torontonians have reported lengthy lineups with little social distancing and mask usage in place, so be sure to check online to see which customers are being served each week before heading over in person.

"We have temporarily extended the expiration date of all driver's licences, so we would ask that everyone hold off on visiting a DriveTest centre unless absolutely necessary," said Mulroney in the statement.

"For those going to a centre please exercise caution and follow all of the public health guidelines."

Anyone entering a DriveTest in Ontario is required to sanitize their hands upon arrival and undergo temperature checks before road tests, and face masks or coverings are also required while in the building and during road tests.

