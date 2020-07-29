City
Mira Miller
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
fighter jet drills

Fighter jets to conduct military drills over Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you hear an obnoxiously loud noise coming from high above at some point tomorrow, know that the City of Toronto is not under attack. 

On the contrary, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) will be conducting "routine air defence training" above the city tomorrow.

NORAD announced the drills in a series of tweets Wednesday morning and said they're being conducted to allow pilots to practice response procedures in a high-density airspace. 

"These exercises ensure #NORAD forces remain ready to respond to aerospace threats 24/7 anywhere in #Canada and the #UnitedStates," they tweeted.

"The defence of North America is our top priority."

Throughout the drills, Torontonians may spot a series of fighter jets from both the Royal Canadian Airforce and the U.S. Airforce, including CF-18s, F-16s and a Boeing KC-135. 

NORAD said the drills are not related to COVID-19 response efforts in Canada or the U.S., and that exercises such as these are conducted hundreds of times per year throughout Canada and the United States. 

Toronto residents in particular know this to be true, as this will be far from the first time residents are subjected to the sounds of fighter jets overhead. 

Lead photo by

North American Aerospace Defense Command

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fighter jets to conduct military drills over Toronto

Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 increase since March with just 76 new cases

This is what will remain closed during Stage 3 in Toronto

These are the new gathering limits for Stage 3 in Toronto

Here's the official list of businesses reopening during Stage 3 in Toronto

Toronto will officially enter Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan this Friday

The history of the first hospitals in Toronto

Toronto reports record low with only one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours