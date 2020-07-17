People just covered themselves in fake blood in the middle of a downtown Toronto street

Hundreds of animal rights advocates marched through the streets of Toronto this afternoon to demand justice for Regan Russell, the activist who was killed by a pig transport truck while protesting at Fearman's slaughterhouse in Burlington.

Russell was dragged by the truck for more than 15 metres during the incident, and charges against the driver have not yet been pressed as Halton Police are still investigating.

On Friday, protestors took to the streets to demand that Russell's memory be honoured and that justice be served.

Peaceful Rally Happening Now In Toronto To Honor Activist Regan Russell Who Was Struck & Killed By A Fearmans Slaughterhouse Truck In Canada; Justice Must Be Served! https://t.co/DqFJYVBuOa pic.twitter.com/Uxm3oFsDz6 — Help My Animal (@HelpMyAnimal1) July 17, 2020

Activists marched from CBC Headquarters to Queen's Park, where speakers including Russell's husband, Toronto Pig Save's lawyer, activists and friends of Russell passionately addressed the crowd.

“You don’t have to be animal rights to see an animal wrong, so this falls on everyone. Open your eyes.”⠀

Mark Powell, Regan’s partner.⠀

⠀#JusticeForReganRussell⠀#MarchForRegan pic.twitter.com/AQC1pkviFG — Animal Save Movement (@animalsavemvmt) July 17, 2020

At one point, while walking down Queen Street West, activists laid down in the middle of sidewalk and street and covered themselves in fake blood in order to make a statement about Russell's tragic death.

Attended the March for justice for Regan Russell. She is a longtime AR activist who was run over by truck filled with pigs. She was there as always to give them water & comfort before their deaths. We need answers, we need to see the video of her death. #justiceforReganRussell pic.twitter.com/tGyr9qbaXq — Una Rose Ⓥ (@unarose7) July 17, 2020

The entire protest was livestreamed from the Animal Save Movement's Facebook page, and it shows masked protestors holding signs saying things like "We are Regan Russell," and "Go vegan 4 Regan."

In addition to honouring Russell, activists also demanded that Bill 156 be repealed and replaced.

The new legislation was passed by the Ontario government earlier this year and makes it much easier for farms to hide the conditions in which animals are kept from the public.

Has anyone heard an Ontario MPP say anythig about the death of animal rights activist Regan Russell in the wake of Bill 156? Why has this bill not yet been repealed? @fordnation @CBCToronto @CTVNews #stopbill156 #MarchForRegan pic.twitter.com/3OxWRCUvP7 — Jason Fonger (@JasonFonger) July 17, 2020

"The Bill is intended to protect farm animals, the food supply, farmers and others from risks that are created when trespassers enter places where farm animals are kept or when persons engage in unauthorized interactions with farm animals," reads the explanatory note at the beginning of the bill.

The law states that activists, media and any other trespassers could receive fines of up to $25,000 for entering a farm property for a number of reasons, including to document the animals' living conditions or to simply interact with them.

"Activists are demanding that Bill 156, the ag-gag law passed by the Ontario legislature just two days before Regan was run over, be converted into Regan's law, which protects farmed animals from abuse as well as the whistleblowers who expose the suffering of animals," reads a statement from protestors.

"Doug Ford and the members of the Ontario legislature need to know what Regan Russell stood for and how Bill 156 has failed her!!!"