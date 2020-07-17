People just covered themselves in fake blood in the middle of a downtown Toronto street

City
Mira Miller
Posted 56 minutes ago
Regan Russell

Hundreds of animal rights advocates marched through the streets of Toronto this afternoon to demand justice for Regan Russell, the activist who was killed by a pig transport truck while protesting at Fearman's slaughterhouse in Burlington. 

Russell was dragged by the truck for more than 15 metres during the incident, and charges against the driver have not yet been pressed as Halton Police are still investigating. 

On Friday, protestors took to the streets to demand that Russell's memory be honoured and that justice be served. 

Activists marched from CBC Headquarters to Queen's Park, where speakers including Russell's husband, Toronto Pig Save's lawyer, activists and friends of Russell passionately addressed the crowd. 

At one point, while walking down Queen Street West, activists laid down in the middle of sidewalk and street and covered themselves in fake blood in order to make a statement about Russell's tragic death. 

The entire protest was livestreamed from the Animal Save Movement's Facebook page, and it shows masked protestors holding signs saying things like "We are Regan Russell," and "Go vegan 4 Regan."

In addition to honouring Russell, activists also demanded that Bill 156 be repealed and replaced.

The new legislation was passed by the Ontario government earlier this year and makes it much easier for farms to hide the conditions in which animals are kept from the public.

"The Bill is intended to protect farm animals, the food supply, farmers and others from risks that are created when trespassers enter places where farm animals are kept or when persons engage in unauthorized interactions with farm animals," reads the explanatory note at the beginning of the bill.

The law states that activists, media and any other trespassers could receive fines of up to $25,000 for entering a farm property for a number of reasons, including to document the animals' living conditions or to simply interact with them.

"Activists are demanding that Bill 156, the ag-gag law passed by the Ontario legislature just two days before Regan was run over, be converted into Regan's law, which protects farmed animals from abuse as well as the whistleblowers who expose the suffering of animals," reads a statement from protestors. 

"Doug Ford and the members of the Ontario legislature need to know what Regan Russell stood for and how Bill 156 has failed her!!!"

