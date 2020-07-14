Doug Ford says Ontario is preparing for a second wave of COVID-19

Premier Doug Ford said the province is taking steps to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19, which could happen in the fall, according to a report by the Canadian Press.

Ford made the statement Tuesday during a tour of a facility manufacturing personal protective equipment in Cambridge, though he didn't provide any further details of the plan.

He did say, however, that Ontario's healthcare system is in a better position to deal with a potential surge of cases than at the beginning of the pandemic, according to CP.

Health experts have been warning that a second wave is essentially inevitable for quite some time now, as every major pandemic in history has resulted in one.

Evidence from other countries that are further along than Canada also shows that a second wave is likely, especially once businesses reopen and safety measures are increasingly relaxed.

Ford's comments come just one day after the province announced that 24 of Ontario's 34 public health units can move on to Stage 3 of reopening this Friday, while the 10 remaining regions (including Toronto) are required to remain in Stage 2 until public health officials decide it is safe for them to advance.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Hospital Association says a contingency plan is needed to ensure the healthcare system is equipped for a potential second surge.

Economic recovery is vital to bolstering our province but equally important is ensuring that our healthcare system is prepared for a possible second surge of COVID-19 patients. Read the OHA’s statement on Stage 3. #onpoli https://t.co/z6N3yNqp4T pic.twitter.com/MxJ7NTUsk5 — Ont. Hospital Assoc. (@OntHospitalAssn) July 13, 2020

"Given the scale of the reopening decision announced today, it is essential that the Government of Ontario monitor the status of COVID-19 extremely closely," said President and CEO of OHA Anthony Dale in a statement on the Stage 3 announcement yesterday.

"Experience in the United States demonstrate that events can escalate out of control very quickly. By its very nature, moving to Stage 3 introduces heighted risk of renewed spread. As a result, it is essential that Ontario's healthcare system be ready for further outbreaks and a second wave of the pandemic. Nothing should be taken for granted."