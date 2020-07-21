Toronto activity studio for kids is closing all locations and having a liquidation sale

Oaks 'n Acorns, an activity studio for parents and children with multiple locations in Toronto, has decided to go into hibernation for a while.

In a statement they posted on their website and social media pages on July 16, they announced they no longer have the resources to continue at their locations and their funds have been depleted.

"We had also exhausted all the government help that was available to us," the post explains.

The popular activity studio had been open in Toronto for eight years but was forced to close their doors and temporarily shut down business on March 14 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the statement, Oaks 'n Acorns assumed they would be reopening their location but in reality, they have barely been able to hold on to their locations and property.

"We simply do not have the confidence that parents and children will be safe from the risk of getting this disease in a social atmosphere like ours, until a more permanent solution has been developed," the post signed by co-owners Nicole and Winnie, says.

As part of their closing, they will be hosting several "hibernation sales" and members of the community are invited to attend and shop.

Their statement, which was also posted to their Instagram page, has been flooded with positive feedback and messages.