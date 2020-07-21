Toronto activity studio for kids is closing all locations and having a liquidation sale
Oaks 'n Acorns, an activity studio for parents and children with multiple locations in Toronto, has decided to go into hibernation for a while.
In a statement they posted on their website and social media pages on July 16, they announced they no longer have the resources to continue at their locations and their funds have been depleted.
Dear Customers and Friends, . On March 14, 2020, we were mandated to close our doors by the government and shut down our business temporarily, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been a very nervous and uncertain time for all of us since then. In anticipation of an imminent re-opening, we have just barely been able to hold on to our locations and property. . After four long months, we now no longer have the resources to continue at our locations and our funds have been depleted. We have also exhausted all the government help that was available to us. . In our eight years of operation, we have always valued your safety and well-being as our top priority and will continue to do so. Even with the government guidance around safety protocols and social distancing, we simply do not have the confidence that parents and children will be safe from the risk of getting this disease in a social atmosphere like ours until a more permanent solution has been developed. . As a result, Oaks ‘n Acorns will be taking our business into hibernation for a while. We will be closing our locations and we will prepare re-opening plans once it is safe to do so. It is our hope and intention that we will resume our business at a location in this same vicinity when things get back to normal. . For our customers that have open programs with us, we ask that you bear with us while we re-organize our finances and restructure our business model. We will be issuing a separate communication to address this matter in the near future. . Customers and friends that have gotten to know us well, will attest that we have always strived to provide the highest quality of programs and conduct our business with the utmost good faith and integrity. . To all our friends and customers, we extend sincere and heartfelt appreciation. It has been our pleasure to serve you in our community. Thank you for choosing oaks ‘n acorns. . Farewell for now. We WILL see you all again soon ❤️ . Sincerely, Nicole and Winnie, Co-owners. . . . *****HIBERNATION CLOSING SALE***** . As part of closing our locations, we will be having several hibernation sales, please check our website here for full details. . #closed
"We had also exhausted all the government help that was available to us," the post explains.
The popular activity studio had been open in Toronto for eight years but was forced to close their doors and temporarily shut down business on March 14 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the statement, Oaks 'n Acorns assumed they would be reopening their location but in reality, they have barely been able to hold on to their locations and property.
"We simply do not have the confidence that parents and children will be safe from the risk of getting this disease in a social atmosphere like ours, until a more permanent solution has been developed," the post signed by co-owners Nicole and Winnie, says.
As part of their closing, they will be hosting several "hibernation sales" and members of the community are invited to attend and shop.
***JUNCTION LOCATION CLOSING SALE** . Giant closing sale, parents come and find: . - Toys (lots and lots and lots!) - School supplies & learning kits - Office Supplies - Cafe / kitchen items - Furniture And much much more... follow us to see pictures as we get organized and some stuff is available for sale already online www.oaksnacorns.com . In-Person Sale: Sunday July 26 - 10 AM to 2 PM & Monday July 27 - 10 AM to 2 PM . *Cash or E-transfer only. . Subject to all safety protocols, wear mask, one person per family! . Please share! . . PS Danforth location will have a similar sale on Thursday July 30 & Friday July 31 . . . . #closingsaletoronto #locationclosingsale #closingsale #covidsale #toronto #junction #oaksnacorns
Their statement, which was also posted to their Instagram page, has been flooded with positive feedback and messages.
Oaks 'n Acorns
