TTC to distribute free Presto cards this summer and fall

The TTC is set to hand out free Presto cards later this summer and into the fall in an effort to get more commuters to use the payment method.

In a 77-page report detailing the transit agency's plan for response, restart and recovery amid the pandemic, it states that complimentary Presto cards will be distributed in areas where Presto use is relatively low.

"A plan is being developed to distribute these cards in areas of the city where PRESTO use is relatively low, and where customers could benefit from receiving a PRESTO card. The cards will be distributed at no charge to customers from existing stocks held by the TTC," the report states.

A new Presto card typically costs $6, but those who receive these complimentary cards won't have to pay the fee.

According to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green, about 93 per cent of TTC trips were/are currently taken using Presto.

"We want cards in the hands of even more," he wrote on Twitter.

The TTC says a similar program of complimentary distribution was carried out in November 2019 at selected subway stations.

And, as always, customers can continue to pay with cash, tickets and tokens for the foreseeable future if they wish.